The Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has said his administration is against doom prophecies because they serve no good purpose

He said many of the self-proclaimed prophets try to get attention by alleging that God has revealed the death of only prominent people to them

He told the PAC on Thursday, January 19, 2023 that as a believer of God, he believes in prophecies but the prophecies that pastors decide to proclaim usually cause emotional distress to people and their families

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has detailed reasons why his administration has taken a strong stance against ‘doom’ prophecies.

The IGP explained that the police administration is not against prophesies, but the problem has to do with the type of prophecies that self-proclaimed prophets have elected to announce and the way they announce these troubling prophesies.

“We care talking about communication of such prophecies that will end up creating fear and panic in our society, which is unwarranted,” he said.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare speaks at the Jubilee House. Source: UGC, Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

The IGP made the comments when he appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Since assuming the top post as IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare has clamped down on the mostly doom prophecies during 31st December watchnight services. Pastors usually announce the death of famous politicians, celebrities and other popular personalities on this day. They also sometimes mention the defeat of famous politicians or sportsmen in upcoming contests.

Despite attempts by some men of God to defy the warning by the IGP against these prophecies, he has reiterated that he will make them face the law if their prophecies create discomfort to any group of persons or create fear and panic in society.

Appearing at the PAC meeting on Thursday, IGP Dampare said his administration is against prophecies because it seems some self-proclaimed prophets only see things about people only after they become prominent.

"It is a very simple matter…Before I became IGP nobody prophesied about me. Now I am IGP and everybody is prophesying about me. I have no problem with that but I am a public figure. Why should it be that you found something, God has revealed something to you and you want to share with me, you want to make it a showmanship. And tell the whole country that I am about to die?" he quizzed.

He said prophecies heralding an unfortunate incident like death creates emotional problems, and distresses the families of the people mentioned in the prophecies.

Owusu-Bempah defies Dampare’s ban on doom prophecies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries not long ago defied the IGP’s ban on prophecies.

In his 31st December watch night service, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah predicted some occurrences this year.

The list of prophecies revealed by the controversial man of God includes deaths, civil wars and coups.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh