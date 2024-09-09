The Ghana Bar Association has conferred President Akufo-Addo with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

The conferment was to celebrate President Akufo-Addo's long service and achievement with the GBA

President Akufo-Addo is the first to receive the high honour from the Ghana Bar Association

President Akufo-Addo has been conferred with the Ghana Bar Association’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.

The conferment happened at the Annual Ghana Bar Association Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo receives the inaugural GBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: Getty Images

President Akufo-Addo is the first to receive the high honour from the Ghana Bar Association.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, extolled the president for his contribution and service to the Association.

Akufo-Addo’s journey in the GBA

Yaw Acheampong recounted President Akufo-Addo’s long association with the GBA and his contributions to the association since his call to the bar in 1975.

He said:

“8th July 1975, William Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo was enrolled on the roll of lawyers of the Republic of Ghana with bar number 1195. Subsequently, he was elected president of the Greater Accra Bar and became a member of the general council of the Ghana Bar Association.

“In 1995, he filed to contest for the position of national president, but as he had become a politically exposed person, he graciously withdrew his nomination at the conference held in Kumasi."

“On 7th January 2017, he was sworn into office as the 5th president of the fourth republic and became the first member of the General Council of the Bar to be elected and sworn into the high office of the Republic of Ghana.”

GBA distances itself from Akufo-Addo’s comments

Last year, during the Ghana Bar Association Conference held in Cape Coast, the Ghana Bar Association distanced itself from President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign against former president John Mahama.

The association’s PRO, Saviour Kudze, said using its platform for campaigning was improper.

President Akufo-Addo was responding to Mahama's claim at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers forum that partisan judges were being appointed under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In his response, the president notably said Mahama's claim about partisan judges was why Ghanaians "should ensure the defeat" of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

1000 lawyers sworn to the bar

YEN.com.gh reported that over 1,000 newly qualified lawyers are being called to the Ghana Bar under the General Legal Council.

This number of lawyers being called to the bar in 2023 is an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022.

YouTuber Ama Governor is notably one of the aspiring lawyers missing out on a call to the Bar.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh