A Ghanaian man based abroad has joined Steptoe & Johnson, one of the prestigious law firms in the United States of America (USA).

This follows his call to the American Bar Association after graduating from the JD Appalachian School of Law.

Kizito Aidam (left) with a Supreme Court judge

Kizito Aidam, an alumnus of the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) in Ghana, will focus his legal practices at Steptoe & Johnson on energy contracts, mineral title, property, due diligence and transactional matters.

Before joining Steptoe & Johnson as permanent staff, Kizito Aidam previously worked with them as a summer associate while schooling at the JD Appalachian School of Law.

While interning as a summer associate with Steptoe & Johnson, Kizito Aidam reportedly "performed due diligence on a project that involved the creation of a joint venture in the energy industry."

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kizito Aidam said joining a prestigious law firm like Steptoe & Johnson is a dream come true and a reward for his hard work.

"Joining this law firm was hard. We are in a field that is based a lot on name recognition and also connections. Name recognition in the sense that if you went to Havard Law School, it might be easier for you to get a law firm like this or even a bigger firm easily. Connections, as in if you come from a family of lawyers or influential people, they can just connect you but I didn't have any of those so I had to do it the hard way," he said>

Kizito Aidam never gave up

Before getting the opportunity to intern with Steptoe & Johnson, Kizito Aidam said he had applied to the law many times without receiving a response.

Despite this, Mr Aidam said he never gave up as he kept trying until his luck shone on his fifth attempt when he was invited to come for an interview.

He said although passing the bar was incredible, one of the highlights of his burgeoning career in the US was when one of the reputable judges at the swearing-in ceremony reminded him of his past exploits at law school.

"So during the swearing-in of one of the justices in the West Virginia Supreme Court, was also one of the judges that judged during the moot courts and he actually pointed me out and he was like, oh, nice to meet you again you won the moot court competition. For me that made me feel like that was the moment I should have really enjoyed more," he stated.

Kizito Aidam, who has a science background from Keta Senior High School, said he had always wanted to read law in the USA, and for that matter right after UHAS, he started researching and working towards realising his dreams.

He said some of his friends laughed at him when he first muted the idea of pursuing law in the US, but his determination and can-do spirit bore great fruit for him.

