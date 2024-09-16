Nana Kwabena Asante I, the Chief of Aboso, has dragged three senior police officers to the Inspector General of Police for misconducting themselves

The Chief of Aboso, Nana Kwabena Asante I, has petitioned the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to investigate the conduct of three senior police officers.

The officers stationed in the Western Central Regional Police Command have been accused of interfering in chieftaincy issues in the Aboso traditional area.

The Aboso Chief says three senior police officers have been misconducting themselves in his town.

The petition stated that the officers had, among other things, allegedly supported ‘miscreants and non-indigenous groups’ in an attempt to install a rival chief in Aboso, even though Aboso already has a legitimate chief recognised by local customs and traditions.

The petition also stated that the officers had been ineffective in their roles and had breached the moral standards expected of high-ranking police officers.

The Regional Police Commander has also been accused of verbally abusing some chiefs and traditional leaders after they submitted a petition to him.

According to the petition, the Police Commander had described their petition as stupid and dismissed it.

The Aboso Nifahene has warned he would take legal action against the Regional Commander and other police officers if the matter is not resolved.

Meanwhile, the chief of Aboso said the police officers' actions infringe on the rights of the Aboso people and threaten the peace in the area.

Nana Kwabena Asante I has urged the IGP and the Interior Minister to address the situation to prevent further escalation.

He added that the misbehaviour of a few must not compromise the community’s peace and security.

