One of the most visible spokespersons of the fire service, Alex King Nartey, has recounted an instance of alleged police brutality he suffered when he was in plain clothes.

Nartey said he was at a mall along Spintex Road for a shoot when he was accosted by three police officers in plainclothes after a confrontation.

Fire Service Spokesperson Alex King Nartey says he was assaulted by some police personnel. Source: Alex King Nartey

He gave his account of the incident in a post on Facebook.

The meeting with the officers came after he and a colleague had gone to buy some Waakye around the flower pot interchange.

Nartey described them as three men in braids speeding towards the zebra crossing as they tried to cross the road.

"...they almost hit us at the zebra crossing prompting an angry reaction from me questioning why they were speeding despite the other car stopping for us to cross."

The angry confrontation with the men he didn't know were police officers led to a spat that got physical.

Nartey said he suffered bruises to his elbow, fingers and calf.

"The assault also left me with sever pains in my shoulder area, stomach and waist. Mind you, I had surgery done on me just some months ago."

Find the full account below.

Nartey subsequently met with the Police Professional Standard Bureau and said he was assured the officers would be brought to book.

