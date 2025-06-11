The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has rejected the government's proposal to delay their agreed conditions of service until 2026

Health Minister Mintah Akandoh acknowledged the government's financial constraints but warned that not meeting the nurses' demands could disrupt national finances

The GRNMA, led by David Tekorang, has insisted that government immediately implement the agreed conditions of service, rejecting any further delays

The ongoing strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has reached a critical juncture.

The association rejected the government’s proposal to delay the implementation of their agreed-upon conditions of service until 2026.

Assurances from Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, before the 2025 budget was presented to the public, had seemingly rung hollow.

The minister had previously assured the GRNMA that their conditions would be included in the 2025 budget; however, this did not happen as stated.

Because of this situation, the nurses are demanding that the terms be fulfilled in 2025 and not in the following year.

In a statement delivered at a joint news conference on Tuesday, June 10, Health Minister Akandoh acknowledged the government's financial constraints but emphasised the potential consequences of delaying the nurses' demands.

"Implementing these conditions within the current budget would throw our financial plans into disarray," he stated.

He urged the nurses to return to the negotiation table to discuss a viable path forward, highlighting the risk to lives being caused by the ongoing strike.

Nurses reject delay, demand immediate action

The Health Minister outlined several immediate steps to mitigate the impact of the strike, including the announcement of additional health facilities that patients can visit and plans to engage retired nurses and midwives to fill the gaps temporarily.

However, the nurses, led by General Secretary David Tekorang, have stood their ground, firmly rejecting any further delays.

“We are not asking for further negotiations. What we need now is implementation,” he stated in an interview.

He emphasised that the union was prepared to accept a gradual implementation of the terms, but they would not accept any postponement extending beyond the current year.

The standoff has continued as the nurses insisted that the government's perceived failure to meet the agreed terms had undermined their trust and professionalism.

As the government seeks to negotiate a resolution, the nurses are calling for swift action, emphasising that the conditions they were promised were not mere bargaining points, but essential for their well-being and the proper functioning of the healthcare system.

The situation remains tense, with no clear resolution in sight. Tekorang said in the interview:

"If you tell me you are deferring the entire payment of the condition of services until 2026, what is that supposed to be? It is unfair."

Adabraka Polyclinic deserted over GRNMA strike

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra appeared deserted on Monday, 10 June 2025, as the GRNMA strike had left the outpatient department eerily quiet.

Patients seeking medical care were forced to seek help from private hospitals as the strike, which began on 4 June, entered its second week. The union warned that all services could be stopped.

