The Ghana Highway Authority has announced some traffic disruptions on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange starting from June 22.

This disruption, expected to last for four days, will be part of Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project.

The Ghana Highway Authority announces some traffic disruptions on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange as part of the Tema Motorway extension

The authority explained in a statement that the disruption is to facilitate central pier construction works for the expansion of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange Bridge, the number of lanes on the North-South bound carriageway, from Madina to Accra direction and vice versa will be temporarily reduced from four lanes to three.

“The lane reduction is necessary to provide safe working space for construction personnel and to ensure the continued safety of all road users.”

The authority urged the motorist to exercise caution, follow directional signs, and cooperate with traffic management officials throughout the duration of the work.

The Ghana Highway Authority outlined a simulation of the disruptions in a video.

