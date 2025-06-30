A tragic accident involving a VIP bus and a Toyota Venza has claimed the life of a respected church elder in Kumasi

The fatal crash, believed to be caused by speeding and reckless driving, occurred on the Kumasi highway

Social media users identified the deceased as Elder David, a devoted member of the Pentecost Church in Kumasi

Apostle Okai, a senior pastor at the Elim Church, shared his views on this story in an interview with YEN.com.gh

A devastating crash involving a VIP bus and a Toyota Venza has reportedly claimed the life of a well-known church elder in Kumasi.

The incident occurred when the VIP bus collided with the Toyota Venza on the Kumasi highway, resulting in death.

The crash is believed to have been caused by a combination of factors, including speeding and reckless driving.

The VIP bus was allegedly travelling at high speed when it crashed into the Toyota Venza, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Although information on the number of injuries and deaths recorded is scanty, an individual who commented on the video of the incident posted on TikTok indicated that one of the victims was an elder of a Pentecost Church in Kumasi.

The deceased church elder, according to the comment under the video, was identified as Elder David.

Elder David was reportedly a respected member of the community, known for his dedication to his faith and his involvement in various charitable initiatives.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and efforts are being made to contact the victim's family to convey the unfortunate news.

Concerns for road safety

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

During an interview with YEN.com.gh, Apostle Eric Okai, senior pastor at Elim Church in Accra and a counsellor, said the accident was a stark reminder of the urgent need to enhance road safety in communities.

He explained that tragedies like this not only claim lives but also leave lasting impacts on families and society at large.

"Road safety is not just a matter of personal responsibility, but a collective effort that requires the involvement of drivers, pedestrians, and authorities alike. We must work together to create safer roads and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future," he said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kumasi highway VIP bus accident

The accident on the Kumasi highway, particularly the death of the church elder, has sent shockwaves through social media, with many paying tribute to his memory.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@virginblogger said:

"Another accident on the Kumasi road involving a Toyota Venza and VIP bus . Too many accidents on the Kumasi road."

@Gal ~Lyk ~Asantewaa

"RIP, Elder David."

@Paul Mulla replied:

"Please elder David of Kumasi oduom Pentecost."

@Merit Morgan also said:

"Why always these red buses

@valerie_sweetie22 commented:

"Why so soon, uncle?"

@Irene O beauty Home also commented:

"I can’t stop crying ooo."

Eight dead after VIP bus crashes into Mercedes-Benz

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that eight people reportedly died in a fatal crash between a VIP bus and a Mercedes-Benz on the Abuakwa-Sunyani highway.

The Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly attempted a high-speed overtake, which led to a head-on collision with the bus.

Emergency services rescued several victims, but seven passengers from the bus and the Mercedes driver died at the scene.

