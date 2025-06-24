Eight people have reportedly died in a fatal crash between a VIP Jeoun bus and a Mercedes-Benz on the Abuakwa-Sunyani highway

The Mercedes-Benz driver reportedly attempted a high-speed overtake, leading to a head-on collision with the bus

Emergency services rescued several victims, but seven bus passengers and the Mercedes driver died at the scene

A devastating collision between a VIP Jeoun bus and a Mercedes-Benz on the Abuakwa-Sunyani highway has resulted in the deaths of eight people.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 23, 2025, after the Mercedes-Benz driver attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed, crashing into the oncoming VIP bus.

Eight dead after VIP bus crashes into a Mercedes-Benz on the Abuakwa–Sunyani highway. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to an eyewitness account, the collision was severe, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The VIP bus, which was travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi, sustained major damage to its front and top sides, while the Mercedes-Benz was completely destroyed.

Emergency responders reportedly arrived at the scene promptly and rescued several people, but unfortunately, seven passengers on the VIP bus were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz also lost his life.

Photos emerging from the accident scene showed the red VIP Jeoun bus with a caved-in roof, broken windows, and parts of the car scattered across the scene.

Police investigates cause of the accident

Media reports indicate that the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting that the Mercedes-Benz driver’s reckless overtaking may have caused the accident.

The police are working to determine the exact cause of the crash and have urged families of the victims to visit the local hospital for the identification of the deceased.

Concerns for road safety in Ghana

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in Ghana, where speeding, poor vehicle maintenance, and hazardous road conditions continue to contribute to deadly accidents.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana recorded 2,276 road traffic deaths in 2023, marking a decline from the 2,373 fatalities reported in 2022. Road crash incidents also dropped slightly, from 14,135 in 2022 to 13,980 in 2023.

Latest data from the National Road Safety Authority indicates that road accident is on the declines in 2023. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, data from January to September 2024 shows a concerning rise in fatalities, with 1,817 deaths compared to 1,677 during the same period in 2023.

The Abuakwa-Sunyani highway has witnessed several fatal crashes in the past, and this latest incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater caution and compliance with road safety measures.

One person dead at UCC second gate accident

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported a deadly crash near the University of Cape Coast’s second gate involving a tipper truck and three vehicles.

One pedestrian lost their life, while another was hospitalised after reportedly being struck by the truck.

The incident has stirred public concern and reignited discussions about road safety in Ghana.

The incident has sparked public outcry and renewed concerns over road safety in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh