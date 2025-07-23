Popular Ghanaian pastor, Telvin Sowah, has opened up about a vision he saw concerning the New Force leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

During an interview on Accra FM, Prophet Telvin indicated that Cheddar has been ordained to become one of Ghana's presidents.

Prophet Telvin Sowah says Nana Kwame Bediako is one of Ghana's future presidents. Image source: Porphet Telvin Sowah, Nana Kwame Bediako

Prophet Telvin did not give a specific timeline as to when Cheddar will lead the nation; however, he unveiled a major flaw that may crush the political career of the famous businessman-turned-politician.

Cheddar will break the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Cheddar will become the President of Ghana. It is merged in time. Then, when he becomes the President of Ghana, he will be able to do a lot of things, but what will change his situation is that he will give up on his party and join another political party.

"One person will invite him as a running mate for the election, and once he's done with that time, he'll be buried," he said.

Prophet Telvin noted that before becoming President, a representative from Cheddar's political party will win a seat in Parliament.

"He's about to emerge and he will represent in parliament. After the parliamentary representation, he will have the ability to contest a presidential election and win 25% of the votes," Prophet Telvin stated.

Watch the video of Prophet Telvin speaking about Ghana's next President from 27:00 to 31:00:

