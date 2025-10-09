Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, is spending another night in jail

The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his company, Akonta Mining

Boasiako is facing multiple illegal mining charges across two court cases, for which he has issued a plea

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is still in police custody after his arrest and first court appearances.

Boasiako's legal team attributed the delay in his client’s release to bureaucratic bottlenecks within state institutions.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is still in police custody. Source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Andy Appiah-Kubi, one of his legal representatives, told Joy News that all bail requirements have been met but are still being processed.

“The execution of the order itself requires verification of the properties used for the bail and confirmation of their valuation — processes handled by state institutions. The delay is coming from those institutions."

Appiah-Kubi singled out the Lands Commission as one of the agencies involved, disclosing that officials initially faced challenges in locating the registration plan for one of the properties submitted as part of the bail requirements.

“I’m told that it has now been identified, and the report is being sent to the registrar of the court."

He expressed optimism that the necessary processes would be completed by the end of the day to secure Boasiako's release.

After his arrest on October 7, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a licence and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded. However, he can apply to the court for permission to travel if necessary.

He must also report to the CID investigator twice a month, specifically on the first and third Monday of every month.

About the illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh reported that Akonta Mining Company has long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but the under-fire NPP politician has denied the illegal mining claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the arrest and prosecution of Boasiako.

It said there was evidence that Akonta Mining Company violated the Minerals and Mining Act by mining closely along the banks of the Tano River.

The coalition also accused the Akufo-Addo government of not showing a commitment to truly fight illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh