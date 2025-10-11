A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi, says he faced opposition from some NPP appointees when he stood against galamsey

The former NPP legislator said some of the chiefs and other stakeholders in his jurisdiction mounted pressure on him to allow them to engage in galamsey

He indicated that his failure to allow galamsey in his constituency caused some of the traditional rulers to campaign against him during the election

Andy Appiah-Kubi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North Constituency, said there was great pressure on him to allow illegal mining within his jurisdiction.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said the pressure often came from different people, including his fellow government officials, chiefs and security service members.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, the former legislator said that because of his stance against galamsey, some of the chiefs in the area campaigned against him when it was time for another election.

“Your own government appointee comes to you and says that his colleague from here is making so much money, and you are preventing them from doing the same. Most of the time, government appointees, sometimes even policemen, and other times our chiefs, some of them campaigned against me because I wouldn’t allow them to engage in galamsey when their colleague chiefs in other jurisdictions were making money. I said I wouldn’t allow it,” he stated.

He indicated that people offered him money so he could allow them to engage in galamsey, but he did not accept it.

“Yes, those who are doing it next door, here and there, were saying, ‘This man is doing it and making money. Why would you say we, of all people, can’t do it?’ I faced the same situation with the Fulani conflict, but in both situations, I said no. You can keep your money, but we will do the right thing.”

Andy Appiah-Kubi insisted that the fight against galamsey can only be successful if the chiefs and community members are actively involved.

“We must do away with politics and fight galamsey. This fight cannot be won without the support of the chiefs and community members who know the whereabouts of the miners,” he said.

Reactions to Appiah-Kubi's galamsey comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media to Andy Appiah-Kubi's comment on the issues he faced when he tried to fight illegal mining. Read them below:

@stewardslouis1 said:

"Hon Andy Appiah-Kubi should be invited. Is this not an admission that some people were into galamsey or illegal mining?? At least he should be invited to mention the name of the person he’s referring to. If this were some poor citizen, he would be languishing in police custody."

@promisering66 wrote:

"So why are you now serving as their lawyer to defend them in court? When we say Lawyers are Ghana's problem, you will not believe us."

@ImaMegamind said:

"I really love and respect this man a lot. He is a real statesman."

@iamTemperature wrote:

"NPP party is that spoiled child who wouldn't take advice but expects his parent to defend his wrongdoing."

@NarhJacob15 said:

"But today you see them making noise all over as if they don’t know what Galamsey is mpo."

