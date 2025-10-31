One person has died in a road accident involving a Toyota Hilux and a Howo trailer near the Anyinam Health Line on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Three other persons were injured in the crash in the Eastern Region.

The wrecked vehicle after a fatal road crash near the Anyinam Health Line on the Accra-Kumasi Road. Credit Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The Ghana National Fire Service reported that the Anyinam Fire Station received a distress call around 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.

A rescue team arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

Four victims were rescued and taken to Enyiresi Government Hospital for treatment, but one later died and was transferred to the hospital mortuary.

The Ghana Police Service was on-site to manage traffic and assist with the response.

Ghana National Fire Service said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

