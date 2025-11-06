Special Prosecutor Shares Details of Assets to Be Frozen in Mustapha Hamid Corruption Case
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has released the list of properties it is freezing in relation to the prosecution of former National Petroleum Authority CEO Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others.
According to the office, additional assets remain under active tracing as part of continuing investigations into the alleged grand extortion and money laundering scheme.
In a statement, the special prosecutor said the assets frozen exceeded GH¢100 million and $100,000 in value.
These included real estate holdings, fuel stations, and logistics vehicles.
“Additional assets remain under active tracing as part of continuing investigations into the alleged grand extortion and money laundering scheme.”
"These actions are consistent with the OSP’s mandate under Act 959 to preserve suspected proceeds of crime pending final determination of the case by the court.”
Most of the assets are yet to be confirmed for seizure.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.