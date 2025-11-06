The Office of the Special Prosecutor has released the list of properties it is freezing in relation to the prosecution of former National Petroleum Authority CEO Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others.

According to the office, additional assets remain under active tracing as part of continuing investigations into the alleged grand extortion and money laundering scheme.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor releases the list of properties it is freezing in relation to the prosecution Mustapha Abdul-Hamid. Credit: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid/Office of the Special Prosecutor

In a statement, the special prosecutor said the assets frozen exceeded GH¢100 million and $100,000 in value.

These included real estate holdings, fuel stations, and logistics vehicles.

“Additional assets remain under active tracing as part of continuing investigations into the alleged grand extortion and money laundering scheme.”

"These actions are consistent with the OSP’s mandate under Act 959 to preserve suspected proceeds of crime pending final determination of the case by the court.”

Most of the assets are yet to be confirmed for seizure.

