Dr Benjamin Agordzo has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) after retiring from the Ghana Police Service

His elevation came alongside 18 other officers promoted to COP and DCOP ranks on July 11, 2025

Agordzo was acquitted of high treason in 2024 and later appointed as Head of Human Resources at the National Security Council

Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo has received a post-retirement elevation from the Ghana Police Service.

According to news circulating on social media, Dr Agordzo has been promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACOP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

He was part of a group of 19 police officers promoted to the ranks of Commissioner of Police (COP) and DCOP on Friday, July 11, 2025 by the Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Sources close to the police hierarchy say, according to media reports, that his promotion was long overdue, as his course mates have already attained the rank of DCOP.

The following officers were promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP): Lydia Yaako-Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID); Vance Baba Gariba, Director-General of Operations; Sebastian Atsu Wemegah; Rev Fr George Arthur; David Agyemang Adjem; Owusu Donyinah; Martin Kwaku Ayiih; and Razak Abdul-Osman.

Those elevated to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) included: God-Act Dodzi Hlordzi; Wisdom Korli; Joseph Owusu Ansah; Joshua Copson; Obed Dzikunu; Phyllis Ama Tebuah Osei; William Wowolo; William Kofi Donkor; Wisdom Lavoe; Francis Christopher Abaka; and Benjamin K. Agordzo (retired).

ACP Benjamin Agordzo charged with high treason

Recall that in 2021, it emerged that ACP Benjamin Agordzo, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased), and eight others were alleged to have been plotting a coup to overthrow President Akufo-Addo’s government.

The other accused persons included Donya Kafui, alias Ezor (A2); Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3); Yohannes Zikpi (A4); Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6); Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7); Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8); and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9).

They were subsequently charged on April 24, 2021, with conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

The High Court, however, acquitted ACP Agordzo on January 24, 2024, while six others were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

Throughout the treason trial, Dr Agordzo maintained his innocence, insisting that he was not involved in any coup plot.

Agordzo appointed head of NSC human resources

On January 21, 2025, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo was appointed Head of Human Resources at the National Security Council (NSC).

According to a memo signed by the Chief Director of National Security and circulated to all staff, Agordzo’s appointment took immediate effect.

COP Tetteh Yohuno replaces Dampare as IGP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr George Akuffo Dampare was removed from his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

President John Dramani Mahama appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno to replace him.

Yohuno had been serving as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations before his appointment.

