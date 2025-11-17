Able Seaman Class 2, Precious Sarah Akutor, took on a 3.1km swim to raise funds for children with special needs

Able Seaman Class 2, Precious Sarah Akutor, a young naval officer, has taken on a daring challenge of swimming 3.1 kilometres across open waters.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian lady, Sarah Akutor, stated that she intended to undertake this swimming exercise to raise funds for an initiative that empowers women.

She also stated that she was focused on building a centre for children with special needs.

Ghanaian Naval Officer to swim 3.1km

The Wave of Hope swimming challenge is officially scheduled to launch on Monday, November 17, 2025. Akutor will undertake the swim from Busa to Abuka Islands in the Western Region on Friday, November 21.

Akutor explained that her motivation for taking on such a demanding task came from her desire to make a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

Inspired by a colleague with a special needs child, she realised the emotional toll such a responsibility could take on a mother.

Explaining how she wanted to help ease the burden of families with special needs children, she said:

“I thought I could do something with my skills to raise funds for this cause."

The young officer, stationed at the Navy Logistics Command in Takoradi, is aiming to complete the 3.1 km swim through turbulent waters on November 21, 2025.

Akutor’s commanding officer, who praised her discipline and teamwork, emphasised that this challenge extended beyond the military and would benefit the entire nation.

He said:

"She is very hardworking, disciplined, and always ready to help," said the commanding officer, who also shared her confidence in AB2 Akuto’s ability to succeed in her mission."

Watch the video of her speaking at Channel One TV below:

