Ken Ofori-Atta Vs Special Prosecutor: Reason for Removal of INTERPOL Red Notice Explained
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has explained reports about INTERPOL removing a red notice alert issued against former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
The office is concerned that reporting on the development is borne of mischief and misinformation.
In a statement, it explained that the notice had been redacted from public view because of a challenge from Ofori-Atta being assessed.
In October 2025, the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files notified Ghanaian authorities that Ofori-Atta had applied to have his name removed from the red notice.
Ghana filed a response on October 22, 2025.
Further communication from the Commission on November 7, 2025, indicated that Ofori-Atta had submitted additional arguments in support of his application, and Ghana was requested to respond by November 21, 2025.
"The proceedings are still ongoing, and during this period, the applicant’s details are often redacted from public view."
