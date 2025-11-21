Police have arrested a blogger for claims made against the former board chair of the National Communication Authority, Okatakye Boakye Danquah Ababio II.

The suspect, Samuel Amadotor, a blogger with Dklassgh.net, is accused of spreading false information.

In a statement on November 20, the Criminal Investigation Department said Amadotor was apprehended with support from the National Signals Bureau following a complaint lodged by Ababio.

The former board chair accused Amadotor of maliciously circulating fabricated claims about him.

Police also said Amadotor admitted to the offence and named one Chairman Michael Yeboah as the person who allegedly contracted him to publish the false information.

Source: YEN.com.gh