Police Arrest Blogger Over Claims About Former NCA Chair Okatakye Boakye Danquah Ababio II
Police have arrested a blogger for claims made against the former board chair of the National Communication Authority, Okatakye Boakye Danquah Ababio II.
The suspect, Samuel Amadotor, a blogger with Dklassgh.net, is accused of spreading false information.
In a statement on November 20, the Criminal Investigation Department said Amadotor was apprehended with support from the National Signals Bureau following a complaint lodged by Ababio.
The former board chair accused Amadotor of maliciously circulating fabricated claims about him.
Police also said Amadotor admitted to the offence and named one Chairman Michael Yeboah as the person who allegedly contracted him to publish the false information.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.