US-based immigration lawyer AK Poku advised Ghanaian DV applicants to prepare early despite delays in the 2027 registration date

She said applicants should review past DV instructions, gather key documents, and ensure biographical accuracy

AK Poku cautioned that interview locations are tied to registered residences, and changing them later could be difficult

US-based Immigration lawyer Akua Poku, popularly known as AK Poku, has shared important advice on how applicants should prepare ahead of the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery registration.

Her advice comes as many Ghanaian applicants await the United States government to announce the date for the DV-2027.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, AK Poku explained that successful DV entries depend not only on luck but also on proper preparation and careful attention to detail.

Ghanaian lawyer shares must-have for DV application

The lawyer advised prospective applicants to treat the process like preparing for an exam.

"Applicants should review past material and get their documents ready in advance," she said.

The instructions for previous year program are still available and accessible online and could serve as a reliable guide.

While asserting that the passport requirement may be waived this year, 2025, AK Poku advised that it is advisable to get one ready.

She also commented on the documents that are essential for the process. According to her, applicants should ensure that their full name, date of birth, and place of birth match their personal details.

She further explained that applicants must also prepare a photo that meets official DV requirements and understand their eligibility based on country of birth, education, or work experience.

In her words:

“These are the details that often cause mistakes, so being prepared early can make a difference when the entry window finally opens.”

While the exact start date for the DV-2027 registration and the selection results have not yet been announced by the US Department of State, AK Poku urged prospective applicants not to wait until the last minute.

US-based Lawyer provides clues for DV-2027 success

The US Department of State, in a statement released on its website, stated:

"The Department is implementing certain changes to the Diversity Visa (DV) entry process. We will announce the start date for the DV-2027 registration period as soon as practicable, as well as the date that DV-2027 selection results may become available through the Entry Status Check (ESC). These changes will not affect the visa application period for individuals selected for DV-2027, which will remain October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027."

According to AK Poku, the location an applicant provides as his/her current residence during the registration will determine where their immigration visa interview will be scheduled if selected.

She said:

“If you try to change it later, it becomes very difficult. This is another small but important detail that many people miss, so plan it carefully before submitting your entry.”

Watch the video below:

