An NPP National First Vice Chairman hopeful Kojo Bamba visited the final resting place of the late Sir John

A video showing the interior and exterior of the late former NPP General Secretary's burial site emerged

Footage of Kojo Bamba's visit to Sir John's final resting place has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The National First Vice Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Bamba, has visited the burial site of his late party leader Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, almost five years after his untimely death.

The late Sir John, who previously served as the General Secretary of the NPP, died at the age of 63 on July 1, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, while he was on admission at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for medical treatment.

The controversial politician reportedly passed away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sir John had lost both his mother and sister under strange circumstances months before his sudden demise.

The late NPP stalwart, who was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), was buried in a house tomb in his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Kojo Bamba visits Sir John's burial site

In a video he shared on his TikTok page on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Kojo Bamba was spotted laying a wreath on Sir John's grave inside his plush house tomb.

The NPP's National First Vice Chairman hopeful bowed before the late politician's grave before exiting the small room.

An outside view of the late Sir John's house tomb showed the building looking new and in pristine condition. It appeared that the building had been regularly renovated since the politician's burial.

Speaking after his visit, Kojo Bamba eulogised the late NPP stalwart and preached for a peaceful, free, and fair election in the party's upcoming primaries on January 31, 2026.

Who was the late Sir John?

Sir John was born in 1957 and passed away on July 1, 2020, after a short illness.

He was a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who held a top position in the party of the current ruling government.

During the John Agyekum Kufour administration (2001-2009), he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.

Sir John held several other positions, including serving as general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2010 to 2014.

Prior to his passing, he was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission of Ghana.

Ghanaians mourn the late Sir John

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cisse Nkariba Cisse commented:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Moses_awuah wrote:

"Sir John, RIP🙏."

Politicaljude_16.com said:

"Loyalty is the key indeed. This serves as a lesson to us, the upcoming politicians. God bless you for always being loyal to Sir John and may it lead us to victory. ❤️🙏."

