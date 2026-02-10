An official at the Manhyia Palace has reacted to Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II's criticism of the Asantehene getting a guard of honour

The Dormaahene had demanded similar guards of honour for all paramount chiefs because of the special treatment the Asantehene got

A Monarchical Historian at the Manhyia Palace, Osei Bonsu Sarfo-Kantanka, shared reasons why the special treatment was justified

An official at the Manhyia Palace has reacted to Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II's concerns over Asantehene Nana Osei Tutu II receiving a grand guard of honour from the Royal Police Ladies of the Ghana Police Service.

The Dormaahene's subsequent criticism of the Inspector General of Police over the issue sparked a debate.

Badu II is demanding similar guards of honour for all paramount chiefs across the country because of that incident.

The Chronicle reported that Manhyia Palace was not enthused about this.

It maintains that there has been a longstanding tradition between Manhyia Palace and the law enforcement agency.

A Monarchical Historian at the Manhyia Palace, Osei Bonsu Sarfo-Kantanka, aka Teacher Kantanka, elaborated on a long-term tradition of guard of honour between Manhyia Palace and the Police, symbolising respect and law enforcement.

According to the revered Historian, on February 3, 1957, the Asantehene, Nana Agyemang Prempeh II, received a guard of honour by the Mounted Squadron of the Gold Coast Police Force.

He had said that it has been a tradition that Nana Osei Tutu II is continuing.

Parades held to honour the Asantehene

Over the years, the Asantehene has been honoured with several parades recognising his leadership, influence, and contributions to Ghanaian culture.

These events have celebrated the monarch’s role in uniting communities while highlighting the nation’s rich traditions.

One of the most widely recognised events was the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Parade, where Ghanaian culture and heritage were proudly displayed on an international stage.

The parade brought the vibrancy of the Asante kingdom to the global diaspora, earning admiration from many.

At home in Ghana, the KNUST Parade Grounds during Chancellor’s Week has served as a platform for students and faculty to pay tribute to the Asantehene.

The parade was marked by discipline, precision, and a shared respect for Ghanaian heritage.

A Guard of Honour Parade at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra was another notable tribute, where officers came together to salute the monarch in recognition of his enduring leadership.

Also, the controversial Guard of Honour Parade by the Police Royal Ladies during Akwasidae at Manhyia Palace highlighted elegance and ceremony.

These parades, though held some time back, have resurfaced in discussions following recent questions about the parade organised. The Manhyia outlined some of the past parades in a post on X.

They serve as a reminder of the Asantehene’s long-standing tradition of inspecting and being honoured through such ceremonial events, reinforcing his legacy as a unifying figure and cultural icon.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno showers praise on Otumfuo

