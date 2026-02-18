A young man believed to be a relative of the victim has shared his account of how the alleged baby theft at Mamprobi Polyclinic may have occurred

The young man expressed frustration, alleging that the family was shown unrelated video clips when they demanded access to CCTV footage

He urged relatives of patients admitted to the maternity ward at Ghanaian hospitals to remain vigilant and closely monitor their loved ones

A young Ghanaian man, believed to be a relative of the victim in the alleged baby theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic, has recounted how he thinks the unfortunate incident may have occurred.

The visibly emotional man claimed that the suspect had been able to gain access to the maternity ward unchallenged because there were no security personnel stationed at the entrance at the time.

He further alleged that a security camera installed to monitor activities at the entrance of the ward was not functioning and therefore proved useless when footage was needed to help identify the suspected thief.

In a video circulated on social media, the young man highlighted a number of alleged security lapses, which he claimed had also contributed to recurring incidents of theft at the hospital facility.

He maintained that the suspect had moved about freely and without challenge due to the apparent weaknesses in security, lamenting that the prevailing situation at the hospital had major implications for safety in the wards.

He advised relatives of patients admitted to the maternity ward to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their loved ones to prevent a similar occurrence, urging them to learn from the incident and take the necessary precautions.

"A whole hospital like Mamprobi Polyclinic and the CCTV cameras do not work. We are told the cameras are not functioning. Someone sneaked in and stole a baby. We are not even certain whether there was a nurse present at the time."

Man claims Mamprobi Polyclinic security is lacking

Continuing his narration, the man alleged:

"There is a camera here, but it is not functioning. It could not even assist in identifying the suspect behind the alleged theft. When we requested the footage, we were shown different videos.”

“I am pleading with everyone, especially our mothers, to be extremely careful and vigilant when their relatives go to Mamprobi Polyclinic to deliver. There are many thieves there who steal babies. You must remain very alert.”

It is alleged that in the early hours of February 18, 2026, an unidentified individual sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with an infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many criticising the hospital over what they describe as inadequate security systems to protect its clients.

Lady reportedly kidnaps 11-day-old baby

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 11-day-old baby had allegedly gone missing at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

According to Felicia Obenewaa Antwi, the mother of the baby, she came to the hospital alone to have the postnatal immunisation done.

She said that after the doctor attended to her, she met a lady at the hospital who started a conversation, claiming that she had lost her child.

