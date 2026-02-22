A Ga chief priest issued an ultimatum to preacher Fire Oja after an alleged disrespect to the traditional council

Prophet Fire Oja was penalised after failing to provide evidence after he made allegations against popular spiritualist Ola Maame

Prophet Fire Oja failed to appear before the council after the ruling, an action the traditional authorities consider disrespectful

Naa-Ye, a Ga chief priest, has issued a three-day ultimatum to controversial Ghanaian preacher Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, aka Fire Oja, directing him to appear before the traditional council.

GhanaWeb reported that the contentions are over what has been described as an act of disrespect.

According to the chief priest, the directive follows a ruling by the traditional council in a dispute involving Prophet Fire Oja and popular spiritualist Ola Maame.

A case was brought before the council involving allegations made by the pastor against the Maame.

The chief priest stated that Prophet Fire Oja accused the woman of engaging in sexwork and further alleged that her child did not belong to her.

However, when asked to provide evidence to substantiate the claims, he reportedly failed to do so.

Following deliberations, the traditional council ruled against the pastor.

According to Naa-Ye, Prophet Fire Oja has since failed to appear before the council after the ruling, an action the traditional authorities consider disrespectful.

"The elders have given him up until Monday. If he does not show up, we will advise ourselves."

Following the lost case, Oja was to provide six full pieces of cloth, a box of wine, six bottles of whiskey, and GH₵50,000 in cash.

Additionally, he has been asked to pay GH₵10,000 as a summons fee, GH₵6,000 as an opening fee, and GH₵6,000 as a closing fee.

Rift between Fire Oja, Mzbel, and Ola Maame

Many recall that Mzbel announced on Monday, January 5, 2026, that she had caused the arrest of Fire Oja over his allegations regarding her experience with the "soul travel" practice.

This comes after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame’s place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also shared claims from a young lady who said she was the singer's former personal assistant. She corroborated his allegations, accusing Ola Maame and the singer of conspiring to defraud unsuspecting women at Ola Maame’s facility in Kasoa.

Mzbel files complaints at Police over claims by Fire Oja Photo source: MzbeL,/Instagram, Fire Oja

Fire Oja prophesies doom for Sammy Gyamfi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Oja prophesied doom for Sammy Gyamfi. This happened on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the challenges the GoldBod CEO would face and explained how Sammy Gyamfi would overcome his tribulations and gain national recognition for his achievements.

