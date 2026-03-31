Tema Motorway expansion aims for completion by August 2027, boosting traffic flow between Accra and Tema

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians

Then-President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway on August 26, 2024

The Ministry for Roads and Highways still expects to complete the expansion of the Tema Motorway by August 2027.

The project manager for the project, Engineer Ben Sackey, assured that the expansion would be completed within the agreed timeframe.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways expects the Tema motorway expansion project to be done by August 2027. Credit: Ministry of Roads and Highways

Source: Facebook

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has urged contractors to intensify work, noting that outstanding debts have been settled.

During an on-site inspection of the ongoing works, Agbodza also called on all contractors to coordinate closely with utility agencies for a successful relocation.

“It seems that many of our major projects face challenges in relocating services, particularly electricity and water. The good news is that, as of now, all outstanding payments have been settled."

“We do not have any pending certificates for this project. It is important that you and the consultant work with the subcontractors to bring them back on site, since whatever was due to them has already been settled."

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

The four-lane Accra-Tema motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic on the road.

The road is the link between Tema’s industrial area and Accra’s metropolitan centre.

This has prompted plans to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians. Plans for the road were shared on Facebook at the time.

This will include four lanes of reinforced concrete freeway and six lanes of urban highway.

Then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway on August 26, 2024.

The Accra-Tema Motorway expansion project will take place over three phases. Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The 27.7-kilometre project will be executed in three phases: rehabilitating the motorway, upgrading the George Walker Bush Highway, and improving the Nsawam Road.

The upgrade will also include reconstructing critical interchanges, installing toll plazas and footbridges, and other key infrastructure developments.

The project will also feature the reconstruction of Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa (5.7 km), remodelling of Tetteh Quarshie, Apenkwa and Achimota Interchanges, as well as the construction of five new Interchanges at Lashibi, Abattoir, Teshie Link, Fiesta Royale and Neoplan junction.

Most recently, the project has seen disruptions to facilitate central pier construction works for the expansion of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange Bridge.

Call to reclassify Accra-Tema Motorway

The Bureau of Public Safety has called for the reclassification of the Accra-Tema Motorway amid a spate of road crashes.

The bureau is concerned about the increasing rate of road crashes on the controversial motorway.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety, Dr Nana Akwada, criticised the state's lack of action to preserve the road.

Source: YEN.com.gh