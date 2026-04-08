Apostle Francis Adu criticised church members who send MoMo to unfamiliar pastors online while neglecting their own churches and spiritual leaders.

The Blessed Vine Bible Church founder said God would not answer the prayers of people who honour outside pastors more than the “father of the house.”

His remarks stirred debate online, with some agreeing on church loyalty while others felt his comments were too harsh.

Founder and leader of Blessed Vine Bible Church, Apostle Francis Adu, has sparked reactions after speaking strongly against church members who send money to pastors they see online while ignoring the spiritual leaders in their own churches.

Apostle Francis Adu’s remarks on MoMo to online pastors stir debate. Image credit: Binance, Accra Street Journal, Prayer Hub Gh

Source: UGC

In a video making rounds online, the outspoken preacher did not hold back as he addressed what he believes is a worrying trend among some Christians, especially those who are quick to send Mobile Money (MoMo) to unfamiliar pastors during online prayer sessions and live broadcasts.

Apostle Francis warned against MoMo to pastors

According to Apostle Francis Adu, it is wrong for believers to honour strangers on the internet with financial support while failing to show the same commitment and loyalty to the pastors who pray for them, care for them and lead them in their local churches.

Speaking passionately, he said some people would watch a pastor they do not personally know on social media and immediately send money to them, yet would hesitate when asked to support their own church or resident pastor.

He stressed that such behaviour is spiritually dangerous and described those who do it as “cursed,” insisting that God does not reward misplaced honour.

Apostle Francis advised equal commitment

Apostle Francis Adu argued that the “father of the house” deserves greater respect and support because that is the person who is constantly present in the life of the church member, offering prayers, guidance and spiritual covering.

He also questioned why some believers are willing to send large sums of money to popular pastors online without hesitation, but struggle to contribute even smaller amounts in their own churches.

According to him, if a church member can give GH₵50 in their own church but willingly send GH₵100 or more to another pastor elsewhere, then their priorities are not in the right place.

Watch the TikTok video below;

The preacher added that some people even respond faster when a different pastor asks for GH₵1,000, yet become reluctant when they are asked to contribute GH₵100 toward needs in their own ministry.

His comments have since stirred conversation online, with many people sharing mixed opinions.

While some agreed with his message and said many church members often chase “online anointing” instead of valuing the spiritual home they belong to, others felt his delivery was too harsh and controversial.

Still, his statement has reopened conversations around church loyalty, spiritual honour and financial giving, especially at a time when many pastors now use digital platforms to reach large audiences and receive offerings online.

Apostle Francis Adu’s message has clearly struck a nerve and got many people talking.

Prophet Roja claims the late politician's widow is responsible for his death. Image credit: Angelfm/Facebook

Source: UGC

Roja shared prophecy about a politician's wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, has sparked heated online discussions with a prophetic message to the wife of a late top politician, drawing widespread attention.

In a video, he claimed an orchestration led to the politician’s death at the peak of his career, urging the widow to seek forgiveness as her husband is calling for her in the spiritual realm.

This latest prophecy follows Prophet Roja’s previous spiritual warnings for prominent figures, including the GoldBod CEO and lawyer, Sammy Gyamfi, keeping followers deeply engaged with his messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh