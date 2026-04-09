Christian Atsu’s Close Relative Reported Dead 3 Years After Footballer’s Passing

Reports circulating online indicate that Christian Atsu’s close relative, Abraham Twasam, has died

The development has drawn attention online, although the family has yet to issue an official statement.

Abraham Twasam became publicly known after appearing in the media following Christian Atsu’s death.

Reports circulating online suggest that a close relative of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has died, sparking concern and emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

Fresh sorrow for Christian Atsu’s family as close relative dies. Image credit: Christian Atsu, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Darko Reuben Papa Jii

Source: Instagram

The person at the centre of the reports is Abraham Twasam, a known family figure who became publicly recognised after Atsu’s tragic death in 2023.

At the time of writing, the family has not officially confirmed the news, making the matter a developing story as many await clarity from those close to him.

The reports began spreading online on Wednesday, April 9, 2026, with the news quickly drawing attention from people who remember Abraham Twasam’s public role during one of the most painful periods in the Atsu family’s life.

Following Christian Atsu’s death after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, Abraham Twasam became one of the family members who occasionally spoke publicly during the mourning period. He was seen by many as a strong voice around the family during that difficult time.

Because of that, the reports about his alleged passing have triggered sadness online, with many people expressing sympathy while also calling for caution until there is official confirmation from the family.

For many Ghanaians, Abraham Twasam became a familiar name not because he sought public attention, but because of the heartbreaking circumstances that brought him into the spotlight. His association with Christian Atsu’s final journey made him known to many football fans and followers of the late player’s story.

The latest reports have therefore stirred emotions, especially among those who still remember the pain surrounding Atsu’s passing and funeral.

Even though the reports have continued to circulate online, there remains no public statement from the family confirming the development as of the time this article was published.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Until then, the situation remains unconfirmed and developing, and readers are advised to follow updates as more details emerge.

Christian Atsu remains one of Ghana’s most beloved footballers, and any development involving his family continues to attract public attention and emotional reactions.

As conversations continue online, many are now waiting to hear directly from the family regarding the reports surrounding Abraham Twasam.

Hatayspor, Christian Atsu's last club, honours him with a touching tribute on social media. Photos by Anadolu.

Source: UGC

Atsu's last club saluted him with tribute

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that, after 3-years after the heartbreaking passing of Christian Atsu, Hatayspor have once again paid tribute to the late Ghanaian winger.

The Turkish club shared an emotional video in his honour, drawing an outpouring of messages and remembrance across social media.

Atsu was tragically among the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria in 2023, a disaster that shook the football world and beyond.

Source: YEN.com.gh