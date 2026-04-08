A Ghanaian woman in the UK has gone viral after comparing her earnings to those of a Ghanaian Member of Parliament

According to her, she earns more weekly working as a cleaner in the United Kingdom than a Member of Parliament earns monthly in Ghana.

Her controversial comments have sparked widespread debate about income disparities and the cost of living between Ghana and the United Kingdom

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A Ghanaian woman believed to be residing in the United Kingdom has sparked widespread debate after a viral video in which she compared her earnings to those of a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

In the video, the unidentified woman claimed that she earns more from what she described as a menial job in the UK than some individuals holding high public office in Ghana.

A Ghanaian woman in the United Kingdom has sparked online debate after comparing her earnings to those of a Ghanaian Member of Parliament. Photo credit: JoseMartinez/ Getty Image John Dumelo/Facebook

Source: UGC

Her post, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, has generated intense reactions and discussions about income disparities between Ghana and other countries abroad.

Referencing John Dumelo, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, she alleged that his monthly salary is around Gh¢ 28,000, which she converted to approximately €1,920.

She further claimed that this amount is equivalent to what she earns in a week working as a cleaner in the UK, questioning how Ghanaians manage to survive on such incomes.

Her remarks have since divided opinion online, with some social media users agreeing that her comparison highlights the difficult economic realities in Ghana, including concerns about salaries, cost of living, and limited opportunities.

Others, however, have criticised both the accuracy of her claims and the tone of her comments, arguing that such comparisons can be misleading given differences in taxation, living expenses, and economic systems between countries.

A section of users also felt her remarks were dismissive of public office holders, while some defended her right to share her personal experience.

The debate has therefore evolved into a broader conversation about livelihoods, migration, and perceptions of success abroad versus life in Ghana.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

TikToker shares daily earnings doing Canada delivery job

In a closely related story, popular Canada-based Ghanaian social media personality Dr Kay has sparked widespread discussion after sharing details of his earnings as a food delivery worker in Canada.

Dr Kay has sparked conversation after revealing his daily earnings as a food delivery worker in Canada. Photo credit: DrKay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, Dr Kay revealed that he made $320.24 in a single day while working as an Uber Eats delivery rider.

The post, which quickly gained traction online, has drawn significant attention from social media users.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “We are working to contribute to the Canadian economy,” a statement that has resonated with many viewers.

The viral TikTok post has inspired some young people, particularly those considering opportunities abroad, with many describing it as evidence of better prospects outside Ghana.

However, the post has also raised questions, with some users asking whether Dr Kay has stepped away from his previous role as a driving instructor.

Known for his versatility, Dr Kay has been involved in multiple ventures over the years.

He has previously worked as a real estate agent, assisting individuals in securing accommodation, and also operated as a travel agent, an endeavour that reportedly drew criticism from some Ghanaian travellers.

Watch the TikTok video here:

US lady advises against interacting with Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady in the US warned her followers against interacting with Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video, she gave reasons for her argument, which sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh