UK-based Joshua Obinim, who was stabbed together with his wife, Alberta and their daughter by his son, has opened up on the events that transpired during the tragic incident in August 2024.

Obinim has narrated how his son, Benjamin, first attacked and killed his mother before attacking his little sister in their home in East Manchester.

He told Sky News he became aware of the incident during the attack on his 17-year-old daughter.

His attempt to intervene led to his son turning on him.

"I saw my son outside the door of my daughter with a knife. So I asked, 'What is going on?' And usually he's someone who listens to me. So I just said, give me the knife. I stretched forth my left hand, I held the blade, and then he said, 'Don't try it.'

In his account captured in the video below, he also spoke about how he thought his son possessed, the injuries he sustained, his Christian faith and how he has responded to his son's act of violence.

He also expressed some regrets about how the issue had played out.

About Alberta Obinim's death

Alberta Obinim, aged 43, died after the attack at their family home in Gorton, east Manchester, at about 11.20 pm.

Greater Manchester police said thier son, then 22, had been arrested.

Police found Benjamin sitting in his car nearby with a blood-stained knife.

He was arrested, and four days later, he was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Before the incident, he had reportedly begun experiencing hallucinations and a paranoid fear that he was being controlled by others. He said his mother and sister were witches who had implanted a device in his chest, and they were trying to kill him.

The family, strong Christians and deeply spiritual, began praying for him together as a family.

Other notable Ghanaian victim of stabbing in the UK

A 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

