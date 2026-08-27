Suspects linked to the alleged theft of Asamoah Gyan’s valuables have appeared in court

The accused persons are also connected to the murder of a car dealer and the shooting of his wife at Tuba

Police retrieved a pistol believed to have been used in the attack as investigations continue

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Three young men linked to the alleged theft of valuables belonging to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan have reportedly appeared before a court in Accra.

Tuba murder suspects accused of possessing a pistol allegedly stolen from Asamoah Gyan. Image credit: Adom TV, Asamoah Gyan, Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The suspects are also facing proceedings connected to the killing of 54-year-old car dealer Rahman Mohamed and the shooting of his wife, Christiana Fosu, at Tuba.

Reports from the court claim that items allegedly stolen from Asamoah Gyan included pistols, football medals, expensive watches and jewellery.

One of the stolen weapons is now alleged to have been used in the attack on the car dealer and his wife.

However, Asamoah Gyan has not been accused of any involvement in the shooting. His name has surfaced because of the reported ownership of the stolen items and the alleged recovery of one of his pistols during investigations.

Asamoah Gyan’s stolen items linked to suspects

The three suspects were brought to court under tight security as proceedings continued in the cases involving the alleged theft and the fatal shooting.

The allegation that one of Asamoah Gyan’s stolen pistols was used in the Tuba attack has attracted considerable public attention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The former Ghana captain is reportedly a victim in the theft case and has not been named as a suspect in the murder investigation.

Police retrieve suspected murder weapon

The shooting reportedly occurred at Beach Drive Estate in Tuba on August 6, 2026. Police officers found Rahman Mohamed and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds outside their four-bedroom apartment.

They were transported to Finney Hospital in Weija, where Rahman was pronounced dead. His wife was transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

According to a police account reported by Graphic Online, investigators retrieved a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting from a suspect’s room.

One suspect allegedly admitted to shooting the couple because the deceased had repeatedly described him as “lazy and useless.” He later led investigators to where the weapon had reportedly been hidden.

Police initially said the suspect claimed the gun was supplied by a friend identified as Gideon.

The latest allegation connecting it to Asamoah Gyan has not yet been explained in a detailed police statement. Investigations into the case are continuing.

Ghana Police MTTD named top bribe-taking institution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the institution most frequently receiving unofficial payments from members of the public

This is according to new data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the findings, which showed that more than half of citizens who interacted with the MTTD reported making gifts or informal payments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh