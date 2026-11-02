Ghana's automated traffic enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH, became operational on November 1, 2026, issuing electronic fines without roadside interaction

The system currently targets speeding offences, with enforcement of red-light violations, overtaking and tailgating to follow at a later stage

Broadcaster Saddick Adams shared video footage from the N1 to Dzorwulu junction showing traffic moving significantly slower since the cameras went live

Some road users are already reporting marked changes in the way Ghanaians are driving because of the automated traffic enforcement system, TRAFFITECH-GH.

The system draws its legal authority from Regulation 242 of the Road Traffic Regulations under Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2519), as TV3 Ghana explained in a detailed public-service explainer published on the same day.

Saddick Adams Shares What Drivers Are Now Doing on Accra Roads Over Fear of TraffiTech Cameras

Source: Getty Images

For now, the TraffiTech-GH system covers speeding offences only, with enforcement of overtaking, tailgating and red-light violations expected to follow at a later stage.

Broadcaster Saddick Adams shared a video of traffic on the N1 to Dzorwulu junction, and he said everyone was moving slowly.

"The fear of Traffitech. N1 to Dzorwulu junction. Everyone is driving like a snail. I can’t even go over 75."

Ghana's new automated traffic enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH, went live on November 1, 2026, marking the first time speed cameras can detect violations and issue electronic fines to motorists without any roadside interaction.

Speed limits and fines under TraffiTech-GH

The regulations set distinct speed limits depending on the road environment.

Drivers in areas near schools, markets, hospitals, churches and mosques are restricted to 30 kilometres per hour.

The general urban limit is 50 kilometres per hour, while highways allow up to 90 kilometres per hour and motorways permit 100 kilometres per hour.

Crucially, the absence of a visible speed limit sign on a given road provides no legal defence for a violation.

Fines are calculated on a sliding scale based on how far above the limit a driver was travelling, ranging from 20 to 40 penalty units, equivalent to roughly GH₵240 to GH₵480.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about drivers mapping more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh