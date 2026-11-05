Five trees across the Ashanti Region carry centuries-old traditions tied to the revered Asante priest Okomfo Anokye

A cola tree at Feyiase, believed to be over 300 years old, was cut down by unknown persons in November 2023

A historic Onton tree at Asante Agona, reportedly planted around 1690, was uprooted by strong winds in November 2026

Okomfo Anokye, the legendary Asante priest credited with helping establish the Asante Kingdom and conjuring the sacred Golden Stool, left behind a cultural legacy that stretches far beyond history books.

All about Okomfo Anokye’s five historic trees as two make headlines over destruction. Image credit: E-News Daily

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Among the most tangible reminders of his presence are five trees spread across the Ashanti Region, two of which have recently been lost under very different circumstances.

Three of these trees are part of a documented oral tradition involving seedlings of the Kumnini tree, which Okomfo Anokye is said to have planted at three separate Asante locations.

The Kumnini tree at Kumasi

The first tree was planted at Kwaman, present-day Kumasi. According to tradition, the tree survived and became closely associated with the growth and identity of the Asante capital.

The name Kumasi is traditionally interpreted as meaning 'under the Kumnini tree'. Its survival was also regarded as a sign of divine favour for Osei Tutu I, the founder of the Asante Kingdom.

The Kumnini tree at Dwaben

The second seedling was reportedly planted at Dwaben, another historic Asante town.

However, unlike the tree at Kwaman, the Dwaben seedling reportedly failed to survive. Its story forms part of the traditional account of the three Kumnini trees planted by Okomfo Anokye.

The Kumnini tree at Kumawu

The third seedling was reportedly planted at Kumawu.

Like the one at Dwaben, it did not survive. The three plantings are remembered in Asante oral history, with the survival of the Kwaman tree carrying particular significance.

The historic cola tree at Feyiase

The fourth tree associated with Okomfo Anokye is the historic cola tree at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

According to local tradition, the tree grew after the revered priest spat out a cola nut while travelling through the community.

The tree was believed to be more than 300 years old and was valued for its cultural, historical and medicinal significance.

However, it was cut down by unknown persons in November 2023. The incident attracted widespread attention, with the Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police becoming involved in efforts to identify those responsible.

The Onton tree at Asante Agona

The fifth tree is the historic Onton tree at Asante Agona, which was traditionally believed to have been planted by Okomfo Anokye around 1690.

The centuries-old tree reportedly stood for approximately 336 years before strong winds uprooted it on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Videos shared from the community showed the tree lying on the ground, with its roots pointing upwards and branches facing downwards. The incident sparked conversations about its historical and spiritual significance.

The two incidents have renewed attention on the preservation of landmarks associated with Okomfo Anokye and the history of the Asante Kingdom.

Although the three Kumnini trees belong to a documented historical tradition, the Feyiase and Agona trees are separately associated with local oral traditions about the revered priest.

Otumfuo builds ICT block for OKESS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reported construction of a 400-capacity ICT laboratory for his alma mater, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School.

The facility is complete but has not yet been officially commissioned. The project adds to the Asantehene’s support for the school, where he studied as a student.

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Source: YEN.com.gh