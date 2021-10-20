Hamad Ali AlMazrouei, an entrepreneur in UAE started a coffee venture from scratch and has now become a world leader

All of this happened within the space of four years as he began in 2017 with a small roaster

YEN.com.gh highlights his inspirational success story and numerous lessons for Ghanaians who are into agriculture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Agriculture sector, although it contributes to 54 % of Ghana's GDP, and accounts for over 40% of export earnings, according to fao.org, is still a venture many young people in Ghana shy away from.

The late former president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings said during the 35th edition of the National Farmers' Day celebration that the youth must go into farming, as a natural calling.

In the United Arab Emirates, a man named Hamad Ali AlMazrouei has proven in just a matter of four years how powerful and rewarding agriculture can be through his coffee connoisseur.

Collage of UAE's Hamad Ali AlMazrouei and coffee Photo credit: Stashgrey/Instagram; Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

Source: UGC

For many, coffee is just a beverage that they can enjoy, but for Hamad Ali AlMazrouei it is an art and passion that takes dedication to make a name for one’s self in the field, pulse.com.gh reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh explores the sudden rise of the UAE giant who was able to turn his small coffee venture into a world-class franchise within a few years.

The profound lessons that Ghanaians in agriculture can draw from the inspirational story have also been highlighted.

He started small

Hamad Ali AlMazrouei started just a few years ago in 2017 with a small roaster, which has now turned into a production capacity of about 25 tons annually.

The talented man has stated that the company owns two large roasters, one in the Western Region of Mohammed bin Zayed City, and the other in Al Ain, as well as four stores distributed between Al Ain and Al in Abu Dhabi.

Prices are targeted at the middle class and not too exhorbitant

Mr. AlMazrouei pointed out that the prices of his products are distinct compared to the prices of competitors in the market, especially as it targets the middle class.

He also noted that the project, which produces an average of 300 kg of coffee per day on demand, started with personal financing not exceeding one million Dirhams (GHc 1.6 million) through a small roastery in Al Dhafra.

Kept growing steadily, making the most of every opportunity

The world-famous CEO decided to expand a step after step to reach the current production volume, which was key to the success story.

The business model has also been strategic as it is indicated that Mr. AlMazrouei has started exporting while targeting the "coffee shop" in Saudi Arabia for instance.

Aimed for world-class quality

Mr. AlMazrouei added that the company owns an air roaster in Al Ain, which is considered one of the best roasters in the world, which enables them to roast coffee beans through hot air, which gives better quality and a larger size to the roasted beans.

Relevant networking/association

Mr. AlMazrouei confirmed that he specializes in coffee machines, roasting and preparing specialty coffee, and he is a member of the International Specialty Coffee Association.

Keeps aiming for the best

As a result of his great experience in the coffee industry, Mr. Al Mazrouei said that he ordered a roaster designed according to his own standards.

The visionary entrepreneur added that he wants to roast coffee, the first of its kind in the world, and the new roaster is expected to start production after three months from now, with a roasting capacity of up to 100 kg in one meal according to very high standards for processing Arabic coffee.

He expects to become a global distributor of coffee around the world.

It appears that a number of young Ghanaians have already decided to follow the example of the likes of Hamad Ali AlMazrouei from the UAE.

As YEN.com.gh also published, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Nana Owusu-Achau, was able to leave his job in America to start a farm in Ghana that is currently on the way to becoming one of the biggest rice farms in Ghana.

The history

In an interview with Wode Maya, Nana, whose start-up is called, Agro Kings Company, indicated that he got the opportunity to travel to America after he finished Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region.

The young man who currently has 10,000 acres studied Computer Science Engineering Systems in Business in America, which he stopped in his second year, and worked in a Wall Street Company before coming back to his home country.

A 26-year-old graduate finding his feet in agriculture

Opia, a 26-year-old graduate from the University of Ghana, Legon, also runs his own 50-acre farm that is located at Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

In an interview with a rising YouTuber named Charles Antwi, Opia recounted how his passion for Agriculture started, indicating that he began right in senior high school.

After SHS, the passionate young man went to study Horticulture at Ghana's Premier University where he emerged as the best student because of his creativity.

Source: Yen.com.gh