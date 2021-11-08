There was drama on a campus over a female student's reaction to her boyfriend's surprise public proposal

The student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma responded to his request by landing the young man a hot slap on the face

The embarrassed boyfriend who was shocked by the lady's reaction remained on his knees as he held onto the affected cheek

Unlike a lady who slapped her boyfriend in excitement after saying yes to his public proposal, another lady has done it on campus.

A recent video shared by Siggy News on YouTube showed the boyfriend on his knees as he asked the lady to marry him.

The lady appeared irritated Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Siggy News

Source: UGC

The lady got irritated despite people urging her to say yes and went as far as using cuss words on the boyfriend.

In a flash, she landed a hot slap on his face to the surprise of onlookers and the man.

Obviously shocked by the turn of events, the boyfriend remained on his knees as he stared blankly.

The incident was said to have happened at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State.

Social media reacts

LeeSantos wrote:

"After all the stress he went through in that school. Na proposal come him mind first. The girl suppose press hot knuck for the middle of him head ode

"Abi no be the same AAU I go ni?

"And to cap is shame more this sh*it happened close to the main gate."

Mossadd commented:

"Very foolish boy,I dont think my girlfriend can try this sh*it with me because before I disgrace my ancestors publicly I would have tested her several time and satisfied that she need it badly even more than me I won't even try the sh*it."

GboyegaD stated:

"If she isn't excited about your proposal, stand up, walk away and save yourself the embarassment. I don't know how the second knee gets to the floor putting the man in a begging position."

BigBashiru said:

"It's much better for them to propose to men.... kneel to propose to a woman that is a human being just like me? Not happening."

Source: Yen