From walking to using public transportation, a gentleman has transitioned into a life of commuting with different cars

The young man in Ghana named John Moore shared pictures to show how his life was in the different phases

He encouraged the youth to be relentless and hardworking as their dreams will come true in just a matter of time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

John Moore, a young man in Ghana, has inspired many social media users after showing how his life transformed massively from the point where he was a regular hustler trying to find his feet in life.

Narrating his story in a post on TroTro Diaries, a popular group on Facebook, John Moore mentioned that a lot can be achieved in life when a person chooses to be relentless.

He shared a picture from back in the day when he used to have only a bicycle as his means of transportation but kept working hard to improve his life.

John Moore, Ghanaian who moved to owning cars Beginning with just 1 Bicycle Photo credit: John Moore via TroTro Diaries

Source: Facebook

After several years, John reveals that he now has different cars and the use of public transportation has become such a distant memory to him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I was able to move from walking, then taking the trotro and to buying my first bicycle, then another. Then to my first motorbike, then another and several more. Then to Cars," he said.

He also encouraged young people by wishing them well in the upcoming year

"Joining trotro has became a very distant history and memory. I’m humbled by it. And I pray in the coming year 2022 that all of us young people in this generation will overcome all odds and break the barrier," he said.

While on the subject of the achievements of the youth, a young man has caused emotional turmoil among netizens as he sadly resorts to social media to open up about his failures.

In a Twitter post, @kwesimusiq_ shared that he is 20 years old and nothing seems to be working for him.

He revealed that he is not performing well academically and his music career does not look promising.

For his relationship, @kwesimusiq_ shared that it is a 'joke'.

Source: YEN.com.gh