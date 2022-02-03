A Ghanaian food brand known as ProEats Foods has recently opened up about how the business has been struggling for a while

The owner of the well-known breakfast brand revealed that within a short period, the price of their packaging alone increased from Ghc400 to Ghc800

She revealed that the financial losses being recorded is not sustainable for the business and the best thing to do now is to discontinue for a while

A food brand in Ghana known as ProEats Foods recently took to their social platforms to share the sad news of discontinuing a product line in their business for a while due to some losses they have been facing.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of ProEats Foods had the owner of the brand sharing that the cost of raw materials and packaging have doubled within a short period of time and they have been struggling to keep the business afloat.

Excited lady in ProEats apron, sad lady Photo credit: proeats_gh/Instagram, Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The owner revealed that their packaging which once cost Ghc400 now goes for Ghc800 and it is hard to keep up.

The CEO said the rate at which prices were increasing was becoming very unsustainable for her business and the only way to solve the problem was to increase the prices of their products outrageously which meant customers having to bare the consequences and that, they were unwilling to do.

She mentioned that the prices of breakfast packages had earlier been increased from Ghc190 to Ghc200 but still did not solve the problem.

ProEats Foods is therefore asking for the support and prayers of the general public and that of their loyal customers.

Source: YEN.com.gh