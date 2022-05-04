Accra Technical University past student known as Angel Debrah has recently been gifted a popcorn machine to start a business

The young lady was unable to land a full-time job after school hence resorted to working as a part-time caterer to fend for herself

Through the help of a kind giver called Belinda, Angel has been able to establish a popcorn business as a source of stable income

A Ghanaian woman named Angel Debrah has recently received a means to cater for herself after being jobless for a while after school.

In a Facebook post, well known Ghanaian Influencer, Nana Tea recounted that the Accra Technical University alumnus was gifted a popcorn machine to start a business to fend for herself having been without a job for a while.

Angel work with her popcorn machine Photo credit: Nana Tea/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the post, Nana Tea shared that a kind woman identified as Belinda gave him the popcorn machine to be gifted to anyone who might be in need of it.

He posted it on his page and Angel reached out to him and made him aware of her situation, adding that she could put the machine to good use.

According to Nana, things have been very difficult for Angel since completing her tertiary education and all attempts to land a good job has proven futile.

She has since been working as a part-time caterer from time to time since and now, having a popcorn machine to work with would provide a sustainable source of income.

Source: YEN.com.gh