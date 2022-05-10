A man named Rufus Lekala was once a taxi driver and now he is a postgraduate diploma holder with endless opportunity

The University of KwaZulu-Natal shared Lekala’s inspiring story in honour of his recent graduation day

Seeing all that Lekala went through left many feeling inspired to continue pushing to reach their dreams

Chief Harbour Master Rufus Lekala recently got his postgraduate diploma after driving taxis for many years. The University of KwaZulu-Natal shared his inspiring story and the people of Mzansi overflowed with pride.

Chief Harbour Master Rufus Lekala was celebrated by UKZN and the people of Mzansi. Image: Facebook / UKZN

Source: UGC

Lekala is a living example that your circumstances do not define you. He wanted it so badly that he did not let anything stand in his way.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal made a heart-warming post on Facebook in honour of Lekala and his recent graduation. The university shared his story, explaining the mountains Lekala summited to get to where he is today.

He was once a taxi driver with a dream and now he’s a university graduate with the world at his fingertips. You are but only what you believe yourself to be.

“Lekala’s career in the maritime sector started at the erstwhile Cape Technikon in 1995 when he was thrown a lifeline by Transnet in the form of a bursary to pursue a Diploma in Maritime Studies after a five-year stint as a taxi driver in Mamelodi, Pretoria.”

Lekala plans on studying further to get his Master of Commerce in Maritime Studies through UKZN. WHAT an inspiration!

The people of Mzansi celebrate the man’s undeniably notable achievements

Seeing all that Lekala went through to get to where he is today had many feeling inspired. Anything is possible if you believe, and that is what Lekala did.

This post is what some needed to remind themselves that where they are now is not where they will be tomorrow or in a year’s time, but only if they keep on striving for greatness.

