The cream is one of the most popular Ghanaian muscle pain relief creams and it is very powerful and strong

Many people have shared their reactions to how his mates reacted after applying the cream under their eyes and on the bridge of their nose

A Ghanaian teenager schooling in the UK has gone viral after sharing his classmates' reactions to the popular Ghanaian muscle pain relief cream, 'Aboniki'.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man with the handle, @_bradzz, who is a final year student in high school is seen giving his classmates the magical cream from Ghana to try.

Aboniki use by students. Photo Source: @_bradzz

Source: UGC

His classmates are seen applying the cream under their eyes and on the bridge of their nose. This created a hilarious reaction amongst his peers as some covered their heads with their suits, with others laughing and holding their face.

This created a hysterical chain of reaction not only from his peers, but also from one of the teachers on campus.

Patapaa's hit song 'One Corner' as the background music, made the reactions even funnier with many others sharing laughing emojis and hilarious experiences from using the product.

Comment. Photo Source: @_bradzz

Source: UGC

In the comment section under the post, the young man admitted to telling his friends to try it under their eyes.

Diving further into the comments section, Bradzz admitted to telling his friends that the 'Aboniki' cream helps with improving the skin.

Comment. Photo Source: @_bradzz

Source: UGC

People react to his classmates and teacher's reaction to trying the 'Aboniki' cream

_.magaaaaa:

Not the teachers as well

user1194089087949:

My mum doesn’t go anywhere without it why do them like that though??

Chiedza Musekiwa:

Asking for my other Africans too what’s aboniki

Maamecxo:

It’s the song & wheelchair for meee

toba:

These people really put it near their eyes and expected nothing to befall upon them

tasha:

The teachers!!! Your braveee

YettiK:

Why U telling them to put it by their eyes omgg

A❤:

was the first guy crying?

Who?:

Why are they rubbing it under their eyes

Prkim:

@benitte3 aboniki is not for the weaaak

Daouda_Baller:

NOT ONE CORNER

