A street vendor has said that hearing love proposals in the performance of her duties has become a common phenomenon for her

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Gifty Numoh said her main focus is centred on how to sell her products and not attracting men

She said she hopes to stay in the business for a while and then eventually open a provision store one day

A young street vendor who sells casava donuts popularly known as Agbeli kaklo in Accra has opened up about the hustle associated with her job.

Speaking in an interview with vlogger DJ Nyaami on his YouTube channel, SVTV Africa, Gifty Abena Numoh confessed that one common occurrence she has learnt to deal with as a street vendor is having men particularly male customers profess love to her.

Gifty who is a mother of one said that with a chunk of her customers being men she has learnt to handle their advances and sweet vibes so they do not distract her from what she sets outs to achieve any day she begins her job.

“Hearing male customers profess love to me is like listening to stories. I get it every day; they try to woo me every day. Sometimes I refuse to give them my number, other times, I block their calls when they finally get it”

Gifty who hawks on the streets of Accra says she is able to sell 500 pieces of casava donuts every day.

“For ₵100 of casava donuts that I sell, I make a profit of ₵30,”

She said her short-term goal, for now, is to continue the business for some time but has planned to open a provision shop in the nearest future.

Ghanaians react to the comments of the young lady

sarkodieh mustapha

U make 30 cedis when you sell 100 cedis worth of kaklo and you are able to sell 500 cedis a day meaning you make about 150 cedis,this is a good business,so why would you want to quit and start a provision business instead you should learn to make kaklo so u invest and find sellers to help you move it your customers

VERA Addo Yobo

I'm impressed with this young lady may God bless her hard work

EBEN . K. ADDO

I wish I can have her number just to be friends..Iike her vibes

Phelix Phelix

You hawk 6 times a week selling this snack on your head, the little money you make, you go to church on Sunday and give a percentage to your pastor. Charlie some people need education seriously!

