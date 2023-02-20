A Junior High School graduate is delighted that she will be attending Senior High School after the SHS placement list was released

Speaking in an interview, the young girl said she was surprised she got her first choice school considering the aggregate she had

She also added that shopping for school was going well, just that the process was a bit tiring and demanding

A female Junior High School graduate is overjoyed about her prospects of going to Senior High School.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on CitiTube on YouTube, Ethel Agyemang stated that although she is very happy about going to Senior High School, she is surprised that was given her first choice.

For someone who had an aggregate of 13 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Ethel admitted she didn't expect to be given her first choice.

JHS graduate says she is surprised that she got her first school Photo credit@: CitiTube/YouTube

Ethel added that she knows others JHS graduates who had single-digit aggregates in the BECE but couldn’t get their first-choice school.

“I attended a government school and I had aggregate 13 so I am surprised I had my first choice because I had people who had single numbers but couldn’t get their first choice so I'm happy for that”

Ethel also expressed delight that she was able to do some shopping and is getting ready for school.

Woman angry after her son is denied admission

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman is trending after a video of her complaining over the fact that her son has been denied admission surfaced on social media.

In an interview with UTV at the venue, the woman whose child was denied admission to any one of the schools she selected after her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was completely infuriated.

According to the woman, her child had clocked an aggregate 35 in the exams but did not get any of the schools she selected while a friend of her daughter's who got 39 got her first choice.

"How is this possible? My daughter got 35 but she did not get any of the schools she wanted. Her friend got 39, which is worse but she got her first choice. That's why I'm here," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh