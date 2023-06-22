A video of a woman urging men to have a paternity test done has sparked reactions on social media

The woman revealed that many cases of men fathering kids that aren't theirs beg the need for this measure

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with her views on the issue

A Ghanaian woman currently living in the United States has advocated that men who have doubts about their kids should not hesitate to have a DNA paternity test done.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady who joined the conversation on Yvonne Nelson's memoir said that due to the unfaithfulness of some married women, men should be willing to contest whether they are the biological fathers of their children.

Lady encourages men to do DNA tests on their kids Photo credit:@dorcasboampong/TikTok @Yvonne Nelson

Source: UGC

She said her take on the book is that Yvonne Nelson didn't get fatherly love as a result of the man's doubt about whether she was his biological child.

"For me, I will say that if you are a man and have doubts about your kids, please do a DNA test. It will be better to spend the money now and take care of kids only to find out that you are not their biological children," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the woman for her call

Netizens who watched the video were full of praise for the woman over her suggestion to fathers.

cornerstonecreation indicated:

hard truth, God bless you

marydarko502

Am in this with her

Amazing grace commented

You are 100/% right, because of the love we didn’t get from our parents, that’s why we can’t get it in our relationship

Yvonne Nelson reveals money she got from Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson said she was paid well in Nigeria as she was part of Nollywood's famous film stars.

In her latest memoir, the actress said that some Nigerian event organisers paid her better to attend parties than Ghanaian film producers paid her.

She gained popularity in Nigeria and found acting in Nigeria more lucrative than in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh