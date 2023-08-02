A dog owner has decided to pay his last respect to his late pet by planning a funeral in its memory

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The funeral poster, which has gone viral online, shows the date, funeral grounds and place of burial

Netizens who saw the poster were taken aback by the move of the dog owner to give a send-off to his late pet

Social media has been thrown into a state of amusement after a funeral poster announcing the demise and subsequent burial of a dog in Ghana went viral.

The funeral poster, which was sighted in a short clip on the TikTok page of @bengarzy.ba91 with the inscription "forever in our hearts", revealed that the late dog was called Mr Dodoo.

Funeral poster of late dog goes viral Photo credit:@bengarzy.ba91/TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Other details revealed that the dog passed on at the age of 24 and that the final funeral rites would be held on the 21st of August 2023, after which the remains will be laid to rest at the Awudome cemetery in Accra.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.

Here is the full clip

Ghanaians stunned over the planned funeral of the late dog

Netizens who toom the comments section of the video were stunned, with many wondering how a dog owner could plan a funeral ceremony for a dog.

precious good luck stated:

may his gentle soul rip

MAEL_IG1O reacted:

This is real definition of you lived a worthy life

Nizu the Plug replied:

Me waiting to see all the friends that are invited

ayerteytheresah asked:

awwww was he sick

tarchar commented:

is not surprised me,I witnessed one in the volta region, in town call xi, even people from outside come to the funeral

Dog refuses food from its owner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a dog refused a meal from its owner after feeling betrayed.

The owner explained that the dog refused to eat the meal because she changed it at the last minute from fufu to banku with light soup.

The dog made no attempt to eat the meal despite the pleas by its owner take to forgive her and eat something.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh