Ama Governor has earned a reputation for her intelligence, audacious and free-spirited personality

She gained national attention in November 2022 after she was denied acceptance into the Ghana Bar owing to a petition that was filed against her

YEN.com.gh puts the spotlight on Ama Governor, who emerged in the trends on Saturday, September 23, over her remarks about her sexuality

Ghanaian aspiring lawyer and YouTuber Ama Governor, born Elorm Ama Ababio, is renowned for her intelligence and audacious personality.

The aspiring lawyer, who pursued a bachelor of law at the Ghana School of Law, recently posted her results from the establishment on Instagram to mark her birthday.

3 times Ama Governor showed off thick hair in stunning visuals. Photo credit: ama_governor.

The prodigy aced Law of Evidence and Criminal Procedure in 2020/2021 and earned three separate As in Family Law and Practice, Conveyancing and Drafting, and Advocacy and Legal Ethics.

Before her results, Ama Governor had garnered national attention after she was denied admittance into the Ghana Bar in November 2022 despite graduating from the Ghana School of Law and passing her interview.

It was later revealed that the General Legal Council had suspended her call to the Bar pending the outcome of a commission charged with determining her fitness. She recently disclosed that she won the case and would be called to the Bar in October 2023 in an interview with JoyNews, where she discussed her sexuality.

Apart from her brilliance and grit, she has a unique fashion sense.

1. Ama Governor shows off thick hair

The outspoken aspiring lawyer rocked a fitting outfit in a photo.

2. Ghanaian lawyer-in-waiting flaunts thick hair

Ama Governor displays different hairstyles to exhibit her confidence.

3. Ama Governor poses for the camera

Ghanaian YouTuber and aspiring lawyer shows off her grit.

Ama Governor posts stunning photos on her birthday

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor marked her birthday on August 23, 2023, and she posted lovely pictures and her Ghana Law School results

In the October 2020 to June 2021 semester, she got 2As. 3B+ and 1B. The second semester was nothing short of amazing, with similar results. She had 3As and 1B+ in the October 2021 to July 2022 semester.

