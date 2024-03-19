A video of a Ghanaian teacher appealing to President Akufo-Addo is trending on social media

The young man said the time has come for teachers also to have a professional uniform in order to get the recognition they deserve

He urged President Akufo-Addo to consider implementing his appeal before his term ends

A Ghanaian teacher has sparked huge reaction on social media after appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo for teachers to be given unforms.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian teacher who was about to eat lamented that teachers do not get the recognition they crave because they do not have a uniform which identifies them like other professions.

"Sometimes when you go to a bank, nurses and other professionals are given preferential treatment because of their uniform, whereas a teacher would also be seated there unattended.

He urged the President to consider his appeal regarding teachers and implement it before his tenure as President ends.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 1200 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were divided on whether teachers should get a professional uniform.

my boss reacted:

we dont need any uniform, we need rent allowance, only grievance of every Ghanaian teacher

Ohemaa wrote:

yes we need uniform

Lyonkvng indicated:

next time hold cane or put pen in ur shirt Pocket

Kophyy stated:

Aah teacher ni na wa spendi 80cedis wo fufuo ho nooo eeii aden mu pay nooo )mo ato mu anaaa?

albertbaahamoako wrote:

but ghana is sweet so what do you need allowance for

Ghanaian teacher laments over salary

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another teacher called Ernestina has shared how she struggles to make ends meet.

The young lady indicated that life is tough because she is able to make a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

She has been compelled to take loans in order to meet the financial demands she has to carry, and that has left her with no option but to survive on the meager income.

