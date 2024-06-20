Prempeh College in Kumasi is one of Ghana's most prestigious senior high schools owing to its academic strides

A Caucasian man has been spotted proudly wearing Prempeh College uniform and casually going about his day in Germany

A video of the man claiming to be a Prempeh College alumnus has popped up online

A German citizen has been spotted flaunting his Ghanaian pride as he storms the streets in a school uniform from the renowned high school, Prempeh College.

The video of the man walking boldly on the streets in the uniform excited many Ghanaians who have begun demanding more details about him.

Netizens were impressed by his pride in being associated with the Ghanaian educational system.

Prempeh College alumnus in Germany Photo source: X/JasperZigle

Source: Instagram

Obroni claims to be an old student of Prempeh College

According to the German citizen, he had a brief stint in Ghana before his trip to Germany. While in Ghana, he attended Prempeh College located in Kumasi.

While many found it hard to believe, the man's story appears to be true. An account affiliated with the school posted online that,

Senior Tobias left the college in 2003. He has been visiting regularly to give back to the College. This picture was taken when he visited somewhere in 2017/2018.

Prempeh College is one of Ghana's highly sought-after secondary schools. It is known for its academic achievements, especially in competitions like the National Science and Math Quiz.

It boasts of high-ranking alumni, including former president John Agyekum Kuffur and Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Ghanaians hail Obroni Prempeh student

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of the German citizen wearing a Ghanaian uniform.

Nana_is_2bahd said:

Obroni flap open in the streets of Germany

@kniicarter1 wrote:

So man want talk say time asamoah gyan finish school be when he start school ei. Wei dier s3 1997 oo

@Sir_Jay_ noted:

ah then you go achimota what you go talk more white people still dey there this no be anything chale

@KSnetne added:

Representing Prempeh College abroad like he’s the international ambassador of khaki shorts and maroon ties!

Prempeh College wins World Robotics competition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College had made Ghana proud by clinching the victory cup at the World Robotics Olympiad held in the US.

The winners did not hesitate to celebrate their victory in grand style. They marched confidently while proudly singing their school's anthem and did not forget to wave the Ghana flag to showcase their identity.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh