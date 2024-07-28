A KNUST student who is set to make Ghana and her school proud has commenced her Guinness World Record attempt

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, a third-year student, seeks to break and set a new record for the longest-game marathon

Her friends and loved ones have thronged the venue of her game marathon to extend their support

A third-year KNUST student who recently commenced her ambitious attempt to break the current record and set a new one for the longest game marathon has entered the second day of her quest.

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese started on Friday, July 26, 2024. Vanessa was delighted to make the attempt and showcase her video gaming skills. According to earlier reports, she intended to play for 48 hours.

3rd-year KNUST student poised to set a Guinness World Record has entered day 2 of her attempt.

Source: Getty Images

Her attempt occurs at a specially designated area at the SG Mall, where she has been provided with all necessary amenities to ensure her comfort and well-being throughout the marathon.

Per the GWR rules, Vanessa is expected to continuously play a selected video game for an extended period, adhering strictly to the guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

She is allowed short breaks at specified intervals to rest and refresh herself but must remain engaged in gameplay. As of the second day, Vanessa was still in high spirits.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Vanessa's quest

Netizens who saw the post of the KNUST student attempting a GWR were divided and took to the comment section to express their views.

@josh_acquah wrote:

"That chair would not be that comfortable."

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"Make she just do 1 week, we dey her back."

@SeanKwesi

"Go girl."

355 Ghanaians apply to Guinness World Record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh Ghanaians have inundated the Guinness World Records with applications to set/break different world records.

Data released online suggest that 355 applications from Ghana have been received in the past six months, with over 330 coming in the last month.

Ghanaians' surge in interest in the GWR comes amid recent attempts by Afua Asantewaa and Failatu Abdul Razak to break different records.

Source: YEN.com.gh