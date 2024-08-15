Elizabeth King-Konu, a young Ghanaian Agriprebeur has given a detailed cost analysis of how much is needed to start an acre of pineapple farm

In a video, the young woman said pineapple farming is capital-intensive, adding that one needs a minimum of GH¢10,000 for land purchase, preparation and ploughing

Ghanaians on social media who came across her video found her breakdown insightful

A young Ghanaian agripreneur, Elizabeth King-Konu has shed light on what it takes to farm pineapples in Ghana.

In a video posted on X, the young lady said pineapple farming is both labour and capital-intensive.

Ms Elizabeth Kingkonu, a Ghanaian agripreneur gives a cost breakdown of the pineapple farming business in Ghana. Photo credit: Elizabeth Kingkonu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ms Elizabeth King-Konu opined that it takes a minimum of GH¢10,000 to start pineapple farming in Ghana

Consequently, the young agripreneur advised those interested in pineapple farming to be financially prepared.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ms Elizabeth gave a detailed breakdown of how much it costs to farm an acre of pineapple in Ghana.

She said a prospective pineapple farmer would first need to lease land, with an acre going for GH¢500 per year.

However, she said because it takes a year and six months to harvest, the farmer might have to lease the land for two years, which brings the cost to GH¢1,000 per acre.

Before the land would even be shown to the farmer, Ms Elizabeth stated that the person may be charged what she called "bush allowance", which ranged between GH¢50 to GH¢100.

After this, she said clearing the land costs between GH¢50 to GH¢500 with an acre comprising 10 ropes of weeding.

Ms Elizabeth King-Konu also mentioned other expenditures that the prospective farmer would have to incur throughout the period of planting and harvesting the pineapple.

"If you want to go into pineapple, I always advise that you should have the money up to planting," she said.

Ghanaians encouraged by Elizabeth's insightful breakdown

Ms Elizabeth King-Konu's detailed breakdown of the cost analysis of pineapple farming was well received by some Ghanaians who chanced on the video shared by @xghana_.

@illions4 said:

"She’s good. Only that she didn’t tell us where we can get an acre lease for 500gh."

@dtwilliams_09 replied:

"There were some places in Asesewa way back in 2020 going for 50 cedis an acre. Don't know the price they are charging now."

@REVBLANKET also said:

"This is very encouraging. Thanks a lot for sharing."

Young mango farmer opens about business

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Ghanaian farmer opened up about his mango farming business.

In an interview, the young man stated that makes as much as GH¢1,000,000 from his ten-acre mango farm.

The young man further encourages the youth to venture into mango farming, saying that it is lucrative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh