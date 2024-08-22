A young Ghanaian man, Akua, shared how he once walked to his girlfriend's hostel at KNUST to sing for her at dawn

He narrated that his girlfriend asked him to sing a particular song, and because he did not know it, he had to study the tune

Despite his efforts to prove his love, Akua said she later broke up with him when he couldn't raise the money she asked for

A young Ghanaian man has shared one of the things he did for a woman when he was in a love relationship with her.

The young man said he needed to prove to his girlfriend that he would do anything for her.

A KNUST student says he learned a song in two hours so he could sing for his girlfriend. Photo credit: @gabthesharboy (TikTok) & VioletaStoimenova (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

In a video shared on TikTok by @gabthesharkboy, the young man said he was a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He added that his name was Akua.

The male student narrated that his girlfriend called him to come to keep her company one night since she could not sleep.

“When I was in my second year, I had a girlfriend. She stayed at Kentinkrono, and I was staying at Kotey. So around she called and said she couldn’t sleep and wanted me to visit her. At that time, I was not having money, so I decided to walk.”

When Akua got to his girlfriend's room, she asked him to sing for her.

“She told me she wanted me to sing for her. I was singing one of Kidi’s songs, but she said she was not interested in that song. She wanted me to sing ‘Bambi’. I didn’t know how to sing that song, so she gave me the lyrics, and I learnt it for two hours, and I sang it for her.”

Despite all these sacrifices, the girl eventually broke up with Akua. He said she asked for money, but he could not raise it, and things ended.

Netizens comment on boy who sang for girlfriend

Social media users who saw the video reacted to the boy's act of love for his woman. YEN.com.gh collated some comments.

Almighty said:

“Producer , song writer ,manager and musician as well 😂😂”

Frederick 𓅂 obiri Yeboah wrote:

“Finished man😂😂😂”

Tsotsoo_oo20 said:

“U still remember 😂😂😂 Eii the lyrics”

STAFF wrote:

“People dey but the government don't know 😂”

stone Gee said:

“Chale not easy for this country😂😂😂ooo”

Rafia wrote:

“This guy needs serious check up 😂n not in Gh 🇬🇭 but India 🇮🇳 Eii😂😂”

Man dances after girlfriend passes loyalty test

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian man was excited when his girlfriend mentioned him as her partner during a loyalty test.

Benjamin danced 'azonto' to show his happiness after his woman passed the test. He said this served as a reassurance to him of his partner's loyalty.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh