A Ghanaian boy has left many in awe of his impressive skillset after he turned a bicycle into a motorbike

The bicycle-turn-motorcycle could travel from 50 kilometres and above if filled with fuel

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on the young boy's innovation in the comment section

A brilliant Ghanaian boy, based in Kumasi, has showcased his incredible talent by designing an innovation to bring convenience to commuters.

The young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, has reportedly converted a bicycle into a motorbike.

A young Ghanaian boy based in Kumasi converts a bicycle into a motorbike. Photo credit: @mr.denkyemTikTok.

The Kumasi-based boy took a normal bicycle and fixed it with the motorbike engine and a fuel tank. He also added a hand clutch, an ignition switch, and brakes.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @mr.denkyem's TikTok page, the budding inventor explained how he came up with the idea.

"This is a bicycle that I decided to convert into a motorbike by fixing it with the essential part of the motorcycle," he said.

He further explained that the bicycle-turned-motorcycle could travel at a distance of 50 kilometres and above if the tank is filled with fuel.

The young man stated that he is open for business with any individual or organisation interested in his invention.

Netizens react to the Kumasi boy's invention

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from netizens to the video of the Kumasi boy's invention.

@Humble (Prince of KuvuKiLand) said:

"Nice invention."

@Mr Denkyem replied"

"Yh slow down and session can man doing":

@Rich Jozay🇺🇸 also said:

"So this one police fit catch am sake of license?"

@TheOddOne commented"

"That’s very innovative. Please does the engine get hot? If yes, then there should be something to prevent burns. Maybe a plastic coating or something. Good work done."

