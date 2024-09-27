The queen mother of the Ghanaian community in Sweden has advised folks back home who desire to travel abroad to do so via legal means

In an interview, the queen mother, identified as Sweden Hermaa, said life abroad is tough for people who do not have a residence permit

She said Sweden is a great place to succeed, adding that the social system in the country makes it easier to raise a child there

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The queen mother of the Ghanaian community in Sweden has opened up about life in the Scandinavian nation.

The queen mother, identified as Sweden Hermaa, said the county is better than most places in Europe as it offers more opportunities to its citizens and residents.

A Ghanaian queen mother in Sweden opens up about life in Europe. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Zionfelix, the middle-aged woman stated that the country is a great place to raise a child.

For instance, she said the Swedish government gives stipends to new mothers and their newborn babies every month.

"Sweden is a good country, especially for raising kids. Their social system works perfectly. When a woman gives birth, you can sit at home for a year to take care of the child and within that period, the government will pay you. Aside from that, there is some money that they give to the children every month," she said.

Sweden Hermaa advised Ghanaians back home who are considering relocating to the country to do so using the right documentation and legal means.

She said people who relocate to the Scandinavian nation without legal permits struggle to survive in the country.

"If you are sick, you can't go to the hospital. There is nothing that you can do here, as you will be in constant hiding. So I want to plead with anyone who wishes to relocate to Sweden to do so through the right means. You can go through the study route or you have a family here who wants to sponsor you," she stated.

Sweden Hermaa also advised people back home in Ghana to stop selling off their properties to relocate abroad.

Ghanaians react to Sweden Hermaa's video

After Zionfelix posted the video of the interview on Instagram, Ghanaians trooped to the comment section to share their views.

@edouardlingani said:

"Germany started this 30 years ago and has increased the amount every year."

@blackwood_gorge also said:

"So what should we do? We should all leave our country to go and help others build their countries?"

@godisking749 commented:

"When did Sweden got a Queen mother Ghanafo) de3 u want take ur leadership go everywhere."

Queen mother advises Ghanaians to travel

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the queen mother for the people of Kwahu in North America advised Ghanaian youth to travel abroad in their 20s.

She said life abroad is much more favourable to younger folks than older people because they have better opportunities to succeed.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh